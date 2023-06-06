Oakley

Men’s Holbrook Xl Square Sunglasses

$212.00

Imported Plastic frame Plastic lens Polarized UV Protection Coating coating Lens width: 59 millimeters Lens height: 38 millimeters Taking inspirational cues from classic film and music stars, the Oakley Holbrook XL sunglasses never look out of place. Plutonite Material lenses filters out 100% UV rays. Prizm lens treatment controls light transmissions for maximized contrast and clarity. Polarized lenses on certain models helps to cut glare; see color name for details. Six-base lens curvature offers optimized peripheral vision and side protection. Offers the protection and impact resistance that meets ANSI Z87.1 basic impact standards. O Matter frames are formulated for high durability and high flexibility for improved safety during impact. Maintains resistance to ultra-violet radiation, humidity, thermal shock, and chemical exposure. Three-Point Fit system holds lenses in precise optical alignment for supreme comfort and performance. Metal bolt accents on front of frame. Metal Oakley icon accents on side arms.