Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Sea NY
O’keefe Short
£220.76
Buy Now
Review It
At Sea NY
The O'Keeffe Quilted Short features a high rise silhouette with tie waist, and pockets. Details: 100% Cotton Relaxed fit Style # RS19-91 Model is 5'10'' and wearing a size 4
Need a few alternatives?
Zenena
Bicycle Shorts
$9.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Sandy Liang
Bobo Shorts
$175.00
$88.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
Staud
Drawstring Twill Shorts
£160.00
from
Browns
BUY
Wild Fable
Tie Dye High-rise Bike Shorts
$12.00
from
Target
BUY
More from Sea NY
Sea NY
O'keefe Short
$285.00
from
Sea NY
BUY
Sea NY
Ethno Pop Trench
$1250.00
$750.00
from
Sea NY
BUY
Sea NY
Denim Classic Cuffed Pant
$295.00
from
Sea NY
BUY
Sea NY
Cotton Flex Pencil Dress
$445.00
from
Sea NY
BUY
More from Shorts
Nike
Running Shorts Nike Tempo
$30.00
$22.97
from
Nike
BUY
DKNY
Sport Leopard-print High-waist Bike Shorts
$45.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Zenena
Bicycle Shorts
$9.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Weekday
East Tuned Black Shorts
£35.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted