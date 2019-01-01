Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorPlants
Ikea

Nypon Plant Pot

$3.99
At Ikea
IKEA - NYPON, Plant pot, 6 ", , You can drill drain holes in the bottom, for example if you are planning to use the plant pot outside.Can be stacked inside one
Featured in 1 story
The Best Buys From Ikea's Plant Section
by Elizabeth Buxton