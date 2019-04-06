Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Tretorn
Nylitexab
$120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tretorn
Featured in 1 story
André 3000 Is Back, This Time Wearing Tretorns
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
promoted
Converse
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star '70
£65.00
£52.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Champion
93 Eighteen Sneaker
$80.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
LF Markey
Kid Leather Vintage Yellow Trainers
£185.00
from
Young British Designers
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Comfycush Suede/canvas Era
$65.00
from
Journey's
BUY
More from Tretorn
DETAILS
Tretorn
Eve Espadrille Sneaker
$100.00
from
Tretorn
BUY
DETAILS
Tretorn
Lina Winter
$100.00
from
Tretorn
BUY
DETAILS
Tretorn
Tournament Net Sneakers
$65.00
$29.99
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Tretorn
Camden Iridescent Lace-up Sneakers
$85.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Sneakers
DETAILS
Vault by Vans
Og Style 43 Lx Sneaker
$60.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Slip-on Sneaker
$59.95
$32.96
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Platform
£70.00
from
Converse
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Platform
£70.00
from
Converse
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Here Is Your First Look At Rihanna’s Fenty Clothing Line
It’s official! Rihanna launched her first luxury fashion brand with LVMH. Simply called Fenty, Bad Gal Ri Ri produced a range of ready-to-wear,
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Cannes Fashion Is At Its Prime — Here Are The Best Dressed Stars ...
Cannes may not be the most popular red carpet — we have the Met Gala, the Golden Globes, and the Oscars to drool over — but it's definitely one of the
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted