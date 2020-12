Lights Lacquer

THIS QUAD INCLUDES: GRL PWR - DEEP YELLOW GOLD WITH GREEN SHIFT & GOLD SHIMMER. EMERALD - A RICH JEWEL TONED GREEN WITH A SLIGHT TEAL GREEN UNDERTONE. CHERRY JELLY - CHERRY RED WITH A TRANSLUCENT JELLY LIKE FINISH. ROSIE - TAUPE WITH ROSE- COPPER SHIMMER