Nurture

Nurture Hydrating Conditioner

$18.00

Easily detangle hair with JVN Nurture Hydrating Conditioner. This lightweight conditioner rinses away cleanly and helps improve the hair's ability to retain moisture. With the lovely scent of blackcurrant, lemon, and vanilla, it works to leave hair feeling softer and smoother. With camellia seed oil to moisturise, soften and add shine, the conditioner also contains amino acids for additional hydration and conditioning and hemisqualane to strengthen and smooth the hair. It does not contain any silicones or sulphates. Sustainably packaged, JVN Nurture Hydrating Conditioner uses a post-consumer-recycled pump and a recyclable aluminium bottle. Safe for coloured hair, this vegan conditioner is ideal for frizzy, dry, and medium to coarse hair. Key Benefits Works to detangle, soften and smooth hair Lightweight formula Rinses clean and helps improve the hair's moisture retention Ideal for frizzy, dry and medium to coarse hair Safe for coloured hair Silicone- and sulphate-free formula Vegan SKU# UK200033784