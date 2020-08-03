Baby Shop

Recommended by midwives, the award-winning Nursing Pillow in Feather Pink will keep your body comfortable throughout pregnancy and breastfeeding, designed by the Norwegian brand bbhugme. – Crafted with Oeko-Tex® certified materials. – Perfect for nursing, as it will support you and your baby in all the right ways to allow you both to relax. – Provides adjustable firmness giving optimum comfort. – Attaches around the waist for better neck and shoulder support. – The pillow is sweat repellent and washable. – Produced with soft cotton and BPA free silicon Pebbles that double as a teething toy for the baby. – Comes with a durable carrying bag. – Length: 72 cm. – Weight: 1 kg. – Box measures: 40 x 75 x 40 cm. – Pillow: 85% Nylon and 15% Polyester. – Hand wash only. – Sleeve: 95% Cotton and 5% Elastane. – Machine washable 40 degrees.