Nuele

Hair Serum

Clean Natural Organic Hair Moisturizer & Heat Protectant Clean Natural Organic Heat Protectant Curl Detangler, Moisture Frizzy Hair, Straighten Hair, Prevent Split Ends, Control Flyaways, Smooth Hair No Oily Residue, Hair Superfood, Free of Parabens Sulfates Alcohol & GMOs Perfect For All Hair Types NUELE Hair Serum makes hair manageability effortless by combining deep moisturization with heat protection. Try the only clean all-in-one, super lightweight, residue-free blend of 5 concentrated oils that detangle, repair, enrich, and protect hair throughout your day. NUELE's deep moisturizing and repairing capabilities make it the perfect base for all hair types. Simply, add a few drops to your hair before styling. Scientifically crafted from Jojoba Oil, Argan Oil, Moringa Oil, Rosemary Oil, and Clary Sage - NUELE stands above competition by skipping ingredient dilution and synthetic oils, only using the strength of truly natural ingredients for an unparalleled moisturizing experience. Apply a few drops, rub your fingers through your hair and say goodbye to flyaways and tangles, and HELLO! to luscious curls, bouncy waves, and feather light straight hair.