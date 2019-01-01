NudeStix

Nudies Tinted Blur Stick

£28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Delivering the most gorgeous soft matte glow, Nudestix’s Tinted Blur is a cream-to-powder tint that will enhance your complexion without ‘covering’ it. Granting a soft-focus, light-reflecting finish, this lightweight, sheer coverage formula is enhanced with shade-adjusting, imperfection-blurring pigments. Marvellously multi-tasking, this mineral stick can be used for all over tinted coverage or as a blurring primer, blotting cream, highlighting tool or contouring tool. The 100% vegan and oil-free formula is enriched with coco and green tea emollients to nourish skin while perfecting it. With ten versatile shades, you’ll be able to match and flatter your natural skin tone with ease.