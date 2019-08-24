Search
Nudies All Over Face Color Bronze + Glow

$32.00
At Sephora
A dewy, skin brightening, bronzer and highlighter for the eyes, cheeks and lips. A custom, made in Korea all over face color that softly kisses the skin with a dewy, lightweight and luxurious formula.
