Mented

Nude Pink Brown Lipstick, Nude Lala

$16.50

FULL COVERAGE NUDE - Looking for the perfect pink for darker lips? Nude LaLa is the right lipstick for you. Its brown-and-pink blend provides a full coverage nude for women of different hues. MADE FROM SAFE INGREDIENTS - The products you apply on your face have a direct impact on your skin so it’s important to check the ingredients. Our Nude LaLa lipstick is vegan, non-toxic, and paraben-free. This means that you are safe from harmful synthetic ingredients and makeup preservatives. CRUELTY-FREE LIPSTICK - Going cruelty-free is better for you and for the planet. Our lipstick did not undergo animal testing. This is not only good for the animals but also for your overall health. Support an amazing ethical cause by purchasing cruelty-free products like Mented Cosmetics. DEEPLY MOISTURIZING - A lot of matte lipsticks tend to dry your lips but our lipstick won’t. Nude LaLa is deeply moisturizing which helps preserve the natural state of your lips. It also hydrates and conditions the lips for that irresistible pout. UNIVERSALLY FLATTERING - As our lipstick has been tried and tested by women of color, Nude LaLa is guaranteed to flatter any complexion of any hue. Whether you're in a No Makeup Makeup mood or you want your glam eyeshadow to stand out, Nude LaLa is the perfect lipstick to complete your look. We personally know how hard it can be to find the perfect nude lipstick. For years, we found ourselves searching for the ones at beauty counters but coming up short, so we made something for everyone. Nude LaLa is one of our semi-matte lipsticks. It’s a deeply moisturizing nude lip shade with the perfect blend of browns and pinks to enhance your multi-hued lips. It's paraben-free, non-toxic, cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. We created Mented Cosmetics because we believe every woman should be able to find herself in the world of beauty. Each product was lovingly tested by women of different complexions to ensure that the shade enhances your look regardless of your skin color, mood, and the look you're going for. Our lipsticks are created with every woman in mind. We brought in women of every complexion to build out the line. You can find the best nude shade you love from our made-for-you collection. Find your perfect nude today and prepare to get compliMented! Nude LaLa Ingredients List: Caprilyc/Capric Triglyceride, Polybutene, Polyethylene, Octyldodecanol, Isononyl Isononanoate, Microcrystalline Wax, Ozokerite, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Propylene Carbonate, Vanillin, Fragrance, Disodium Phosphate, BHT, Phenoxyethanol May Contain: Mica, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides, Red 7, Red 28, Blue 1, Yellow 5