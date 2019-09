Kisuii

Noya Bikini Top In Pink Floral

$130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kisuii

Our new deep-V neck Noya bikini top in this season's pink and red floral print is sweet and girly. The Noya bikini top features a plunge V neckline with a raw edge ruffle along the neckline and a smocked underbust panel. The top is pull-on. Pair with the High waist ruffle bikini bottom in pink floral.