Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
L'Occitane
Nourishing Shea Butter Body Collection
$100.00
$74.00
Buy Now
Review It
At L'Occitane
Spark happiness this holiday with our comforting S... (visit site URLs for full description)
More from L'Occitane
DETAILS
L'Occitane
L'occitane Shea Butter Favourites Collection
$88.92
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
L'Occitane
Shea Butter Rifle Paper Co. Gift Set
$39.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
L'Occitane
Almond Shower Oil
$42.00
from
L'Occitane
BUY
DETAILS
L'Occitane
Almond Shower Oil Refill
$36.00
from
L'Occitane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted