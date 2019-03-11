Davines

Nounou Nourishing Shampoo For Colour Treated Hair

£16.10

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

This creamy, nourishing shampoo is designed to cleanse and care for dry, stressed or colour-treated hair. Free from potentially dulling sodium chloride, this gentle formula helps to maintain the vibrancy of your colour (whether natural or less-so), and contains silicone micro-emulsions which illuminate your hair's subtleties of tone. Chestnut milk conditions and replenishes while tomato extract and hydrocreatine combine to strengthen and enhance the elasticity of each hair shaft. Rice proteins then provide protection from environmental aggressors - which can compromise hair's lustre - so your mane remains vibrant and glossy.