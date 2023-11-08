Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Not Your Mother's
Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Frizz Control Sculpting Gel
$8.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta
Need a few alternatives?
Not Your Mother's
Not Your Mother's Curl Talk Frizz Control Sculpting Gel
BUY
$8.99
Ulta
TRESemmé
Tresemme Extra Hold Alcohol-free Hair Gel
BUY
$8.89
Target
Ceremonia
Oil Mist Con Aloe Vera
BUY
$26.00
Ceremonia
Kitsch
Xl Heatless Hair Curler
BUY
$20.00
Kitsch
More from Not Your Mother’s
Not Your Mother's
Repair + Protect Leave-in Conditioner
BUY
£10.29
iHerb
Not Your Mother's
Not Your Mother's Knotty To Nice Conditioning Detangler
BUY
$6.99
Ulta
Not Your Mother's
Kalahari Desert Melon Leave In Conditioner
BUY
£4.01
Paks
Not Your Mother's
Dry Shampoo Gift Pack
BUY
$8.99
Ulta
More from Hair Care
Not Your Mother's
Not Your Mother's Curl Talk Frizz Control Sculpting Gel
BUY
$8.99
Ulta
TRESemmé
Tresemme Extra Hold Alcohol-free Hair Gel
BUY
$8.89
Target
Eco Style
Eco Style Argan Oil Gel
BUY
$2.87
$4.79
Ulta
Ceremonia
Oil Mist Con Aloe Vera
BUY
$26.00
Ceremonia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted