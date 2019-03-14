Sachajuan

Normalizing Shampoo

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

If your hair is ‘combination’ (greasy roots with dry ends), it’s tempting to opt for an oil-eliminating formula to re-establish equilibrium – however, this too often exacerbates the problem, which is where Sachajuan’s ‘Normalizing’ formula comes into its own. Boasting climbazole, salicylic acid and piroctone olamine – to gently eliminate dead cells and combat dandruff – alongside rosemary oil and menthol to soothe dry, sensitive scalps, this dissolves product build-up and oils to boost bounce and enhance manageability. With no artificial colours, fragrance or preservatives, this is the perfect ‘everyday’ shampoo for those whose strands are stressed (or scalps are suffering).