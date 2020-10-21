United States
The Honey Pot Company
Normal “feminine” Wipes
$9.99
At The Honey Pot Company
Feel fresh no matter where you are with our natural feminine wipes to go. Our intimate wipes banish odor-causing bacteria, boost moisture levels, and maintain your pH in seconds. With these gentle feminine wipes, there's no residue, no irritation, no artificial fragrance – just clean comfort. For maximum freshness and protection, use the pH balancing wipes in conjunction with our natural feminine wash.