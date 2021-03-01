Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Lumene
Nordic C [valo] Glow Boost Essence
£29.90
Buy Now
Review It
At LookFantastic
Nordic C [Valo] Glow Boost Essence
Need a few alternatives?
Vertly
Botanical Extract Face Serum
BUY
$55.00
Standard Dose
Watts
100% Pure Hyaluronic Acid
BUY
$11.99
Amazon
Paula's Choice
Resist Barrier Repair Moisturizer With Retinol
BUY
$33.00
Sephora
Luna Nectar
Heliophilia Glow & Fix Serum
BUY
C$68.00
Luna Nectar
More from Lumene
Lumene
Nordic C [valo] Glow Boost Essence
BUY
£29.90
LookFantastic
Lumene
24 Nordic Beauty Surprises Advent Calendar
BUY
£89.90
FeelUnique
Lumene
Nordic-c [valo] Self-tan Drops
BUY
£25.90
LookFantastic
Lumene
Glow Boost Essence Serum
BUY
£29.90
FeelUnique
More from Skin Care
Sephora Collection
Coach X Sephora Collection Tea Rose Eye Mask Set
BUY
C$16.00
Sephora
Mario Badescu
Crème De Nuit Algues
BUY
€23.00
Beauty Bay
One Ocean Beauty
Crème Hydratante Replinishing Deep Sea
BUY
€77.39
Net-A-Porter
Sephora Collection
Coach X Sephora Collection Tea Rose Eye Mask Set
BUY
$16.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted