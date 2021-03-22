Stuart Weitzman

Norah

$495.00

Buy Now Review It

At Stuart Weitzman

MEASUREMENTS Heel Height: 1.6", 40 mm Shaft Height: 5.9", 15 cm Shaft Circumference: 4.1", 11 cm Platform Height: 1.2", 30 mm All measurements are made on a size 6 shoe. There may be slight measurement variations based on size. FEATURES Bootie Ankle Block heel Round toe Mid-calf boot RISE lug sole Elastic side gusset MATERIALS Leather Leather insole Rubber outsole with grooves for added traction IMPORTED