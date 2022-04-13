City Chic

Nora Satin Long Robe – Dusty Blue

$99.00

Feel like a true queen in the lavish Nora Satin Long Robe. Showcasing a bespoke open front, long flared sleeves, an adjustable waist tie and a maxi-length hemline, this robe allows you to take glamour with you at all hours. Key Features Include: - Open front - Long flared sleeves - Internal waist tie - Removable self-tie waist belt - Side pockets - Soft non-stretch satin fabrication - Contrast piping detail - Relaxed fit - Unlined - Maxi length Match this robe to the Nora Satin Longline Shirt for a foolproof sleepwear style. Style # 210512DUSTYBLUE