Lululemon

Non-stop Bomber Jacket

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Why we made this Hello there, shoulder season. Got some chills and raindrops planned? This light-as-air, insulated, reversible bomber can't wait. Designed for On the Move Water-Repellent, Glyde™ Fabric(Click to Expand) Classic Fit, Hip Length(Click to Expand) Product Features(Click to Expand) Material and care(Click to Expand)