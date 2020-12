Equal Parts

Non-stick Stock Pot

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Equal Parts

Meet the 8 qt. pot (lid included), perfect for soups, sauces, and stews. Oven safe up to 450° F Natural non-stick ceramic coating Free from toxins like Teflon (PTFE), synthetic coatings (PFOA), or lead Designed to neatly stack and store Made for all stovetops (induction, gas, & electric)