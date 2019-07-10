Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Skirts
For Love & Lemons
Nola Mini Dress
C$429.95
Buy Now
Review It
At For Love & Lemons
Nola Mini Dress
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
H&M
Sequined Dress
C$129.00
C$99.00
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Topo Designs
Topo Designs Cinch Tote Bag
C$72.00
C$49.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
NYX Professional Makeup
Bare With Me Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Primer
C$19.98
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Kristin Ess
Style Reviving Dry Conditioner
C$19.61
from
Target
BUY
More from For Love & Lemons
DETAILS
For Love & Lemons
Alexandria Mini Dress
C$343.95
C$292.06
from
For Love & Lemons
BUY
DETAILS
For Love & Lemons
Alexandria Mini Dress
C$292.06
from
For Love & Lemons
BUY
DETAILS
For Love & Lemons
Picnic Crop Top
£156.15
from
For Love & Lemons
BUY
DETAILS
For Love & Lemons
Picnic Crop Top
£156.16
from
For Love & Lemons
BUY
More from Skirts
DETAILS
R29 x ELOQUII
Embossed Mini Skirt
$69.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
R29 x ELOQUII
Printed Satin Column Skirt
$69.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
The Stowe
Nellie
C$411.00
from
The Stowe
BUY
DETAILS
Quo
Prep And Prime Facial Brush
C$20.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted