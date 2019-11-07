Sony

Noise Cancelling Headphones

$349.99 $278.00

DIGITAL NOISE CANCELING: Industry leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience VOICE ASSISTANT: Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information and more. Activate with a simple touch QUICK ATTENTION MODE: Cover the right ear cup to turn down your music for instant, easy conversation SMART LISTENING: Adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation TOUCH CONTROLS: Control music tracks and volume, activate your voice assistant and take phone calls LONG BATTERY LIFE: A single charge provides up to 30 hrs of playtime for reliable all day listening COMFORTABLE TO WEAR: Ergonomically redesigned foldable earphones for easy travel / listening comfort IN THE BOX: Foldable headphone, carry case, charging cable and audio cable for a wired connection Sony industry-leading noise cancellation evolves to further immerse you in your music. The addition of Sony proprietary HD noise canceling processor Qn1 masterfully eliminates the noise around you. Listen all day with up to 30 hours of battery life. Quick charging gives five hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. Cord Length: Headphone cable (approx. 3.94 ft, OFC strands, gold-plated stereo mini plug); Frequency Response: 4 Hz-40,000 Hz; NFC: Yes; Cord Type: Single-sided (detachable); Volume Sensor: Touch Sensor. Diaphragm - Aluminium-coated LCP