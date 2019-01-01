Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Miista
Noa Ruby Raffia Woven Mid-heels
$285.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Miista
From our En Pleno Aire collection, Noa is about to... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
The 6 Colors To Invest In For Spring
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Steve Madden
Dainna-v
$89.95
from
Steve Madden
BUY
Chinese Laundry
Women's Sidekick D'orsay Pumps
$44.99
from
Macy's
BUY
Topshop
Gecko Red Leather Court Shoes
$80.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Intentionally Blank
Per Suede - Dark Cherry Suede
$190.00
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
More from Miista
Miista
Cesca Acid Red Nappa Leather Flats
£195.00
from
Miista
BUY
Miista
Helena Yellow Vinyl Sandals
£220.00
from
Miista
BUY
Miista
Leather Slide Sandals
$125.00
$100.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
Miista
Theodore Seaweed Satin Mini Tote Bag
£185.00
from
Miista
BUY
More from Heels
Wandler
Isa Mules
$580.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
No7
Laboratories Rescuing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Jenn Ardor
Kitten Heel D'orsay Dancing Shoes
$39.99
$27.19
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted