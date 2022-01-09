Living Proof

No Frizz Humidity Shield

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Need to protect your style? This weightless finishing spray delivers six times the humidity protection to prevent frizz on dry hair - so you can always finish strong. UV protection joins the line up so you can get a smooth finish - anytime, anywhere. Ideal for all frizz-prone hair types. Colour safe and suitable for chemically treated hair. Key ingredients: Healthy hair molecule: detangles without weighting hair down and repels dirt and oil. Made without: Parabens, phthalates and silicones. Pair it with: Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo Living Proof No Frizz Conditioner Living Proof No Frizz Intense Moisture Mask