Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Olaplex
No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Hair Mask
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
JVN Hair
Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream
BUY
$26.00
Sephora
Kérastase
Kerastase Resistance Ciment Thermique Resurfacing Strengthening Milk Blow-dry...
BUY
$35.37
$43.00
Amazon
Chāmpo
Champo Leave-in Perfecting Cream (75ml)
BUY
$25.00
ModeSens
Kérastase
Nutritive Creme Magistral
BUY
£29.05
Look Fantastic
More from Olaplex
Olaplex
No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask
BUY
£28.00
Space NK
Olaplex
Hair Repair Treatment Holiday Kit
BUY
$47.43
$62.00
DermStore
Olaplex
No.7 Bonding Oil, 30 Ml
BUY
$30.00
Amazon
Olaplex
No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
BUY
£28.00
LookFantastic
More from Hair Care
Gisou
Honey Infused Hair Oil
BUY
$87.00
Sephora
Olaplex
No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Hair Mask
BUY
$30.00
Sephora
Davines
Momo Conditioner
BUY
$36.00
Davines
Ceremonia
Papaya Scalp Scrub
BUY
$29.00
Ceremonia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted