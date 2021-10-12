Olaplex

No.7 Bonding Oil 30ml

£26.00

The Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil offers concentrated nourishment to replenish dry or damaged hair, providing the final step in your reparative haircare routine. The multi-use hair oil can be used on towel-dried hair to provide heat protection up to 232°C, helping to prevent styling damage. Infused with the same pioneering bond repair technology as the rest of the range, the oil can also be used on dry hair to create a sleek, glossy finish. Taming the appearance of frizz and flyaways, the oil promotes luminosity and vibrancy.