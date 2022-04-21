Olaplex

OLAPLEX No.7 Bonding Oil is a highly-concentrated, weightless reparative styling oil that dramatically increases shine, softness, and color vibrancy. No.7 minimizes flyaways and frizz, while providing UV/heat protection of up to 450°F/232°C. Benefits Repairs damaged and compromised hair Strengthens and protects hair structure Restores healthy appearance and texture For all hair types PH balanced Cruelty free Key Ingredients Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate- Patented bond building technology that rebuilds broken and weakened bonds Formulated Without Nuts Parabens Phosphates Phthalates Sulfates Gluten DEA Aldehydes Formaldehyde