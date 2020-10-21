Olaplex

No.3 Hair Perfector 3.3 Oz

$28.00 $22.40

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

No. 3 Hair Perfector is a concentrated treatment that strengthens the hair fro within, reducing breakage and improving its look and feel. It is not a conditioner, it’s an at-home treatment that contains the same active ingredient found in all professional Olaplex products. Created by two of the top PhD's in chemistry and materials science, Olaplex products feature first-of-their-kind, patented, bond-building technology, which relinks the broken disulfide bonds caused by chemical, thermal, and mechanical damage to the hair. This formula is made to work with every hair type, providing real, structural repair that works from within.