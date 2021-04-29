Olaplex

No.3 Hair Perfector 100ml

£26.00 £20.80

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Strengthen and repair your locks with Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector; an at-home bond builder that utilises the same active ingredient found in all professional Olaplex products. Suitable for all hair types, the innovative formula works on a molecular level to revitalise and regenerate dry, damaged strands that have been broken due to chemical, thermal and mechanical effects. Ideal for weekly use in between salon services to maintain strong, healthy-looking hair. Made in California Ingredients: Water, Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate, Propylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Cetyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Glycerin, Hydroxyethyl Ethylcellulose, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Quaternium-91, Sodium Benzoate, Cetrimonium Methosulfate, Cetrimonium Chloride, Fragrance, Polyquaternium-37, Tetrasodium EDTA, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Etidronic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Phytantriol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Panthenol, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate. Brand: Olaplex Volume: 100ml Directions: Apply a generous amount to towel-dried hair, comb through and leave on for a minimum of 10 minutes or longer, then rinse, shampoo and condition. This is NOT a conditioning treatment to be left on the hair. The longer this is left on, the more effective it will be. This may be used more than once a week if necessary.