Nkuku Kabar Platter

£10.49

Our Kabar platters have generous proportions which make them ideal for serving antipasto, sharing foods and artisan breads. The striking hand dipped monochrome finish provides a well-designed back drop that displays the vibrant shades of fresh foods beautifully. Words of wisdom These ceramics are handmade in Vietnam by skilled artisans, using a wealth of techniques some that are thousands of years old. The collections are painted and shaped by hand incorporating indigenous and contemporary influences.