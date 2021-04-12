NIUTA

Niuta Amber Glass Spray Bottles

$9.99 $7.99

Buy Now Review It

Premium Quality Eco-friendly Amber Glass Spray Bottle Set - made of premium quality thick amber glass, these stylish natural bottles are perfect for protecting light-sensitive products, essential oils, organic beauty blends and herbal liquids, offering you peace of mind that your products will remain fresh and effective for longer, without needing to store the bottles away in a dark cupboard. Proof airtight black caps included for safe storage of liquids and protect against oxidation. BPA & Lead Free ：Our refillable spray bottles are food safe, BPA and lead free, reduce plastic chemicals in your house with a clean chemical free reusable mister for all your liquid sprays.help the environment, and reduce plastic chemicals in your house with a clean chemical free reusable mister for all your liquid sprays. A Great Way To Help Protect The Environment - these beautiful multi-purpose clear glass spray bottles are both refillable and recyclable, allowing you to reduce your plastic consumption in the home and helping towards reducing general environmental damage. This purchase reusable 16oz clear glass bottles can replace many equivalent disposable plastic bottles in your home and workplace. Multiple Uses Around Your Home - the uses for these amber glass bottles are positively endless, here are just a few suggestions for their common uses: essential oils, beauty essentials, aromatherapy, arts and crafts, homemade organic oil beauty and skincare products, hairdressing, storing essential oils for skin, watering and misting potted plants and flowers, storing non-toxic or organic room sprays and spraying linen for ironing. 100% Customer Satisfaction & Money Back Guarantee - We are so confident that you will love your beautiful set of 16oz amber glass bottles we offer a 100% Customer Satisfaction and Money-Back Guarantee giving you total peace of mind with your purchase today.