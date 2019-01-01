Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Niju Tartan Pant
$279.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply
Mid-rise tartan pant from Baum Und Pferdgarten. Zip fly with hook-and-bar and buttoned tab closure. Back yoke. Front flap pockets. Single back welt pocket. Gently flared leg with pressed center crease; short vent at cuffs. Unlined.
Featured in 1 story
17 Suits To Wear Throughout The Holiday Season
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
American Eagle Outfitters
Splattered Boy Jean Crop Pant
$29.99
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
Topshop
Tall Crepe Peg Leg Trousers
$80.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Warehouse
Compact Cotton Trousers
$69.00
from
Warehouse
BUY
Sies Marjan
Slub-weave Silky Pants
$990.00
$149.69
from
Barneys Warehouse
BUY
More from Baum Und Pferdgarten
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Adalaide Dress
$279.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Tangiers 16-piece Turquoise Dinnerware Set
$69.99
from
The Home Depot
BUY
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Circe Dress
£246.39
from
Baum Und Pferdgarten
BUY
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Annabell Belted Dress
$279.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Pants
FP Beach
Sundance Set
$128.00
from
Free People
BUY
Stelen
Drawcord Pant
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted