Nightbitch [9781787302648]

At home full-time with her two-year-old son, an artist finds she is struggling. She is lonely and exhausted. She had imagined - what was it she had imagined? Her husband, always travelling for his work, calls her from faraway hotel rooms. One more toddler bedtime, and she fears she might lose her mind. Instead, quite suddenly, she starts gaining things, surprising things that happen one night when her child will not sleep. Sharper canines. Strange new patches of hair. New appetites, new instincts. And from deep within herself, a new voice... With its clear eyes on contemporary womanhood and sharp take on structures of power, Nightbitch is an outrageously original, joyfully subversive read that will make you want to howl in laughter and recognition. Addictive enough to be devoured in one sitting, this is an unforgettable novel from a blazing new talent. 'Feral, unholy... Nightbitch is an incredible feat.' Carmen Maria Machado, author of Her Body and Other Parties 'I think I've been waiting my whole adult life for a read like this. Nightbitch is truly imaginative, utterly original, brave and brilliant - I devoured it.' Elaine Feeney, author of As You Were