Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Diane von Furstenberg
Nicola Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Dress
$568.00
$198.00
Buy Now
Review It
At DVF
100% silk
More from Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg
Black Blouse
£75.00
£37.50
from
Rokit
BUY
Diane von Furstenberg
In Charge Leopard-print Ankle Boots
$300.00
$180.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Diane von Furstenberg
Alice Ruffled Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Wrap Dre
$648.00
$330.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
Diane von Furstenberg
Tina Pussy-bow Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Blouse
£270.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted