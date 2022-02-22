INNBEAUTY PROJECT

Next Level Moisturizer

What it is: An intensely hydrating, silicone-free gel cream that visibly evens and smooths the skin, adds a natural, dewy glow, and is clinically proven to hydrate for 72 hours. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Fine Lines/Wrinkles, Dryness, and Dullness Formulation: Cream Highlighted Ingredients: - Plant-Based Hydration Complex: Clinically proven to hydrate skin for 72 hours after a single application. - Niacinamide: Supports skin's barrier function to keep moisture locked in. - Bilberry Extract: Source of vitamin C and antioxidants that helps to brighten the look of skin. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: This luxurious, silicone-free formula is formulated with active ingredients that have been clinically tested and shown to hydrate for 72 hours and reduce the look of lines and wrinkles after two weeks of use. The scent is naturally derived from apple and mango and is free of synthetic fragrance. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.