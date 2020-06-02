United States
Rebecca Allen
New Pump, Nude Ii
$250.00$165.00
At Rebecca Allen
If you are channeling Olivia Pope or Issa Dee this shade should match up quite nicely. Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson, right this way! We made a nude pump for black women. On sizing: The pump runs fairly true to size. If you are between sizes you may want to go down a half size. All leather construction with a cushioned insole, lacquered outsole and a 75mm heel.