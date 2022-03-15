The Beauty Bar Cosmetics

New! Blue Moon

$13.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Beauty Bar Cosmetics

A gorgeous combination of purple and blue with each shade disappearing with the light. This multi-chromatic pigment glistens beautifully in the light to showcase subtle but ultra gorgeous hints of pink. DISCLAIMER: ALL Opal multi multichrome pigments are filled with 1 gram of product. Therefore, jars may not appear full because they are filled by weight rather than volume. These products are very potent and intense, therefore a little goes a very long way.