Never Fully Dressed Plus Contrast Puff Sleeve Slit Midi Dress In Retro Floral

$125.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

PRODUCT CODE 1974263 Brand From its humble beginnings at London’s Portobello Road market, Never Fully Dressed has grown into a brand known for classic clean lines and flattering silhouettes. Muted tones are sewn into their off-duty style to take you from day to night in signature jumpsuits, tailored pants and duster coat combos.