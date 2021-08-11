Neutrogena

Ultra Sheer Dry-touch Sunscreen Lotion Spf 70

3-fluid ounce bottles of Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Non-Greasy Sunscreen with SPF 70 that helps defend against the signs of sun and decrease the risk of skin cancer when used as directed This lightweight sunscreen is fast-absorbing with Dry-Touch technology for a non-greasy, matte finish and is formulated with Helioplex for superior sun protection for your skin From the #1 dermatologist-recommended suncare brand, this sunscreen is also available in both spray and stick form and can be used at the pool or in the ocean for up to 80 minutes of water-resistance Sunscreen lotion formula uses Avobenzone for optimal broad-spectrum protection from skin-aging UVA rays and skin-burning UVB rays for both your body and face Both PABA-free and non-comedogenic, this lightweight sunscreen is suitable for all skin types and provides powerful face and body sun protection without the heavy finish Product Description Get powerful sun protection without the heavy finish with Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen. This Broad Spectrum SPF 70 sunscreen lotion with Dry-Touch technology absorbs fast for a clean, ultra-light feel and shine-free finish. This sunscreen is formulated with Helioplex Technology, which offers superior broad spectrum protection from aging UVA rays and burning UVB rays. Fast-absorbing and water-resistant, this non-greasy formula is non-comedogenic and PABA-free. Brand Story By Neutrogena