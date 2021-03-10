AUPET

Neoprene Water Bottle Carrier

$8.99

SUPER SOFT NEOPRENE MATERIAL:Our AUPET water bottle Carrier is make of Soft neoprene material,which is lightweight and comfortable,it is Great for Stainless Steel and plastic bottles, sport and energy drinks,it will fully protect your bottle surface from being scratched, scraping, extrusion and so on GREAT FOR KIDS & ADULTS: Both adults and Kids can find great use in this AUPET water bottle carrier. Use it for walking,running,gym,cycling and more.with the adjustable shoulder strap,it will fits all body types,you can wear over the shoulder, cross chest as a sling bag or just hand carring. MACHINE WASHABLE: the AUPET water bottle holder is easy to clean and machine washable. the color will never fade,you won't find a better water bottle carriers AVAILABLE IN TWO SIZES:Our AUPET water bottle Holders has two sizes for you to choose,750ML:length: 8.26 inches,Diameter: 3.14 inches;1000ML: length: 9.45 inches,Diameter: 3.35 inches,the neoprene stretches to fit most bottles SATISFACTION CUSTOMER SERVICE: Our AUPET water bottle carrier is available in a variety of wonderful colors, This bag will last years, and if there's an issue, return for replace,no problems!