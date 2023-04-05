Wardrobe NYC

Neoprene And Suede Platform Sandals

£497.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Behold the perfect sandals from Wardrobe.NYC for the seasonal shift – wear them with bare feet now and with socks later on. This platform pair is influenced by activewear and versatility, as shown by its neoprene, VELCRO®-fastening straps. upper: fabric sole: leather insole, rubber sole round open toe VELCRO®-fastening ankle strap Made in Portugal comes with a box comes with dust bag Designer colour name: Black