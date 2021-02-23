United States
Paper Collective
Neoclassic Iv Poster
$49.00
At Amara
Update your walls with this Neoclassic IV poster from Paper Collective. Printed onto FSC-certified acid-free paper, this poster features the vertical carved lines and recessed arches of Copenhagen’s Law House by Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen of Norm Architects. Believing that good design can do more than just look good, each Paper Collective art print purchase helps support a good cause. Frame available separately.