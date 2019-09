e.l.f. Cosmetics

Need It Nude Eyeshadow Palette

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At e.l.f. Cosmetics

Achieve both beautifully natural eye looks with these perfectly curated 10 neutral eyeshadow shades. This collection of hues is ideal for shading, highlighting, and defining the eyes. These silky-smooth shadows can be used as a liner, on the lid, and in the crease of the eye for an expertly contoured and blended look.