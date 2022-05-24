New Balance

Nb Hero Bra 3.0

Our NB Hero Bra 3.0 is here to support you during medium impact activities like cycling and kickboxing. This sports bra is made with NB DRYx moisture-wicking technology and breathable power mesh to help keep you dry and comfortable. Encapsulation and compression support help to minimize movement during your workout, while the strappy back design looks amazing layered under athletic tops.