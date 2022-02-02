Eberjey

Naya Tencel™ Modal Robe

$128.00

The Naya collection fills your need for sleepwear that’s beautiful for a special occasion but comfortable enough for everyday wear. Made from our supremely soft fabric, temperature regulating TENCEL™ Modal is ideal for relaxing and holds both color and shape wash after wash. It’s also biodegradable and responsibly sourced from renewable raw beech tree pulp. The robe adds lightweight coverage with gorgeous floral lace details that bring romance to life. Plus, it has an interior tie and attached belt, so it never gets lost. Layer it over your favorite Naya lingerie or sleepwear pieces.