Vero Moda Curve

Navy Star Satin Pyjama Shirt

£22.00

Buy Now Review It

At New Look

Vero Moda Curves. Sleep in style with this satin pyjama shirt and the matching trousers. - Matching items available - Star print - Long sleeves - Piped detail - Button-up fastening - Soft satin fabric - Regular fit - Nahuane is 5'9"/175cm and wears UK 18/EU 46/US 18