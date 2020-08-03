Won Hundred

Navy Journey Tote

$160.00 $50.00

Polyurethane coated raw denim tote in navy. Twin webbing carry handles at top in black featuring twill logo tape in navy, white, and black. Integrated carry handles at top. Textile logo patch in white and patch pocket at interior. Denim lining. Contrast stitching in white. Approx.19.5" length x 12" height x 4" width. Supplier color: Denim blue Polyurethane, cotton. Imported.