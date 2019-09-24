Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Alaska Bear

Natural Silk Sleep Mask

$9.99
At Amazon
A sleep aid and eye relaxer, made of 100% top-quality 19 momme natural mulberry silk on BOTH sides. Only super-soft, super-smooth pure silk offers the breathable, cool relaxation of the soothing masks found at the world’s premier spas.
Featured in 1 story
10 Sleep Masks That Will Keep The Sun Out
by Thatiana Diaz